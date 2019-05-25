Home
Adam James HAHN

HAHN Adam James Late of Garden Suburb

Passed unexpectedly

18th May 2019

Aged 49 years



Dearly loved husband of Rachel. An adored father to Rylie, Elijah and Seth. Cherished son of Lynette (dec'd) and Dennis. A much loved brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and great mate to many.



The family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Friday 31st May, 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 25 to May 29, 2019
