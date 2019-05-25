|
HAHN Adam James Late of Garden Suburb
Passed unexpectedly
18th May 2019
Aged 49 years
Dearly loved husband of Rachel. An adored father to Rylie, Elijah and Seth. Cherished son of Lynette (dec'd) and Dennis. A much loved brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and great mate to many.
The family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Friday 31st May, 2019, service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 25 to May 29, 2019