|
|
MARCUS Adam 'Adz'
Late of Fletcher
Passed peacefully
5th May 2019
Aged 33 years
Beloved husband of Alicia. Adored father of Kobi and William. Cherished son of Peter and Sheila. Brother of John & Joseph. Brother-in-law of Sophie and Shane. Son-in-law of Pam. Uncle of Tully
Adz will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
.
Family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Rd, Shortland this Thursday 9th May 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
'Born to fish
forced to work'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019