Adam MARCUS

Adam MARCUS Notice
MARCUS Adam 'Adz'

Late of Fletcher

Passed peacefully

5th May 2019

Aged 33 years



Beloved husband of Alicia. Adored father of Kobi and William. Cherished son of Peter and Sheila. Brother of John & Joseph. Brother-in-law of Sophie and Shane. Son-in-law of Pam. Uncle of Tully



Adz will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Rd, Shortland this Thursday 9th May 2019 service commencing at 12noon.

'Born to fish

forced to work'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
