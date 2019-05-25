|
WILLIAMS Agnes Madaleine "Marlie" Passed away 22.05.2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Weston Formerly of Abermain Beloved wife of ALBERT (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PETER, GREG and ANNETTE, and LISA and JULIE. Much loved grandma to AMY and OWEN. A loved member of the WILLIAMS and JAMES FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MARLIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr., Beresfield this THURSDAY, 30.05.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Heart Foundation may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 25 to May 29, 2019