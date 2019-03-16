Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
AILEEN GRONOW

AILEEN GRONOW Notice
GRONOW AILEEN Aged 88 years

of Beresfield

Beloved wife of the late LAURIE GRONOW, loving mother and mother in law of BRONWYN and ROBERT CARSTAIRS, JOHN and JULIE GRONOW. Devoted Grandmother of JUSTIN, GAVIN, JENNA, BRONTE, CURTIS and RILEY and Great Grandmother of ISLA and ELLIE. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the McCLOY and GRONOW families.

Family and friends are respectfully advised a private Service took place on THURSDAY 14th March, 2019 as per AILEEN's wish.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
