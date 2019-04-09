Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen KANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Margaret KANG

Notice Condolences

Aileen Margaret KANG Notice
KANG (Kang-Kem) Aileen Margaret Late of Eleebana

Formerly Merewether

Passed peacefully

5th April 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Kem. Much loved mother of Puddy, Jeremy, Tevy, and Dara. A cherished 'Mama' to Brittany, Balin, Jikoda, and Kobe.



The family and friends of Aileen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.