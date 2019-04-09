|
|
KANG (Kang-Kem) Aileen Margaret Late of Eleebana
Formerly Merewether
Passed peacefully
5th April 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Kem. Much loved mother of Puddy, Jeremy, Tevy, and Dara. A cherished 'Mama' to Brittany, Balin, Jikoda, and Kobe.
The family and friends of Aileen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 9, 2019