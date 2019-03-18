Home
ALAN JAMES SMITH

ALAN JAMES SMITH Notice
SMITH ALAN JAMES 'RIVER'



Late of Argenton, formerly of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully at home

With his loving family by his side

16th March 2019

Aged 64 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Christine Smith. Much loved father of Kylie. Loving Pop of Brenton, Tahlia, Chloe, Laura and his great grandchildren. Loved son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.



The Family and Friends of ALAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 21st March 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am. An interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
