|
|
SMITH ALAN JAMES 'RIVER'
Late of Argenton, formerly of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully at home
With his loving family by his side
16th March 2019
Aged 64 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Christine Smith. Much loved father of Kylie. Loving Pop of Brenton, Tahlia, Chloe, Laura and his great grandchildren. Loved son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.
The Family and Friends of ALAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 21st March 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am. An interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019