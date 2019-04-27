|
|
THOMPSON ALBERT EDWARD Late of New Lambton
Passed away peacefully
25th April 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Sinah Thompson and his girlfriend Mary Eaton. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sinah (dec'd) and Dennis, Lynette and Howard, Christine, and Tom. Loving Grandad of John, Richard, Sinah, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Dianne, Druin, Mytchal, their partners and his 10 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and their extended families.
ALBERT will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Family and Friends of ALBERT are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 3rd May 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019