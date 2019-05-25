Home
HAYNE Albert Samuel Passed away 23.5.2019 Aged 81 years Late of Tea Gardens Loving father & father-in-law of ALDONNEA & DAVID, and SCOTT. Much loved poppy to MATILDA & JOSEPH. Husband of BEVERLEY. A dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle to the HAYNE Families. Relatives and Friends of BERT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this THURSDAY, 30.5.2019 at 10:00am. Thence for interment in Scone Lawn Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
