Allan COX
Allan COX

Allan COX

Allan COX Notice
COX Allan James (Jimmy) Late of Brucedale Ave, Singleton passed away at Singleton Hospital 26th June 2019 aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Faith, loved father of Peter and grandfather to Thomas and Nicholas. Family and friends of Jimmy are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral to be held in the General lawn section of Sedgefield Cemetery, Gresford Road Singleton, Tuesday 2nd July 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Please meet at the Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 28, 2019
