|
|
HEMPHILL Allan Joseph Passed away 12-03-2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of JEAN (dec'd). Loving step-father to JEAN CLEMENTS. Much loved poppy to GAVIN, DAVID, MICHAEL, IAN and their FAMILIES. A loved great grandfather to 12 and great great grandfather to 2. A dear brother to RAY (dec'd), PAM DEWHIRST and PETER. Brother-in-law and uncle to their FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of ALLAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 19-3-2019 at 11.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019