Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan TEARLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan James TEARLE

Notice Condolences

Allan James TEARLE Notice
TEARLE Allan James Late of Valentine

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

16th June, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerri, Nicole and Simon. Proud & loving Gra of James, Luci, Amelia, and Jemima.



The family and friends of Allan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Wallsend Baptist Church, Cowper St, Wallsend this Tuesday 25th June, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Allan, donations to 'HMRI- Brain and Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'Always

Remembered

And Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.