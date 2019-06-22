|
TEARLE Allan James Late of Valentine
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
16th June, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerri, Nicole and Simon. Proud & loving Gra of James, Luci, Amelia, and Jemima.
The family and friends of Allan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Wallsend Baptist Church, Cowper St, Wallsend this Tuesday 25th June, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Allan, donations to 'HMRI- Brain and Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Always
Remembered
And Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019