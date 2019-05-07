Broken Chain ROBERTS ALLAN JAMES 08/05/1930-07/05/2018 We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too We think of you in silence we often speak your name. All we have are our memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in His arms we have you in our heart. When family chains are broken nothing stays the same but as God takes us one by one he links the chain again. Sadly missed by wife Jemima daughters & son-in-laws Linda Chris & Families Janet Cale & Families xxx Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 7, 2019