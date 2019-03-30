Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma HIPWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma HIPWELL

Notice Condolences

Alma HIPWELL Notice
HIPWELL Alma Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

26th March, 2019

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Hipwell. Much loved mother of Edwin, John (dec'd.), Keith, Marie (dec'd.), Marcia, Wendall, and Wayne. Loving Nan and Nanny of their families. Loved sister of Betty.



The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.