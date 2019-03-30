|
|
HIPWELL Alma Formerly of Wallsend
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
26th March, 2019
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Hipwell. Much loved mother of Edwin, John (dec'd.), Keith, Marie (dec'd.), Marcia, Wendall, and Wayne. Loving Nan and Nanny of their families. Loved sister of Betty.
The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019