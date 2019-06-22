Home
Alma MADDISON

Notice Condolences

Alma MADDISON Notice
MADDISON Alma 19th June 2019

Aged 87 years

Of Salamander Bay



Loved daughter of George and Alma (both dec'd). Loved twin sister of Bob (dec'd) and sister of George and Allan (both dec'd). Aunt of Ken, Keith, Meryl, Jennifer, and Lynne and their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend ALMA's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 28/6/19 at 10.30am.



ALMA's Family would like to thank the doctor's and staff of Uniting Aged Care Salamander Bay for the care and dedication whilst caring for Alma.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 22 to June 26, 2019
