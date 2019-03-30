|
|
GREENTREE (King) Alma May Aged 87 years
Late of Lambton
Devoted and loving wife of Donald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Wayne. Adored Nan of Wayne and Paul. Much loved great grandmother of Bailey, Jake, Channing, Sonny, Xavier and Austin (dec).
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of ALMA's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY 1st April 2019 commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wauchope Palliative Care.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019