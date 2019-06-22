Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
HARRISON ALWYN EDWARD

Late of Hamilton

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

17th June 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved husband of Rosslyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, Peter and Tracy. Loving Pa of Luke and Ashleigh, Jacob and Veronica, Rebekah and his great granddaughter Rachel. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of ALWYN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 24th June 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
