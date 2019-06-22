|
|
HARRISON ALWYN EDWARD
Late of Hamilton
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
17th June 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved husband of Rosslyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, Peter and Tracy. Loving Pa of Luke and Ashleigh, Jacob and Veronica, Rebekah and his great granddaughter Rachel. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of ALWYN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 24th June 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019