Ana JOVICIC

JOVICIC Ana 28th April 2019

Late of Fullerton Cove,

formerly of Mayfield.



Dearly loved wife of Marko. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nada and Peter and Ian and Nikki. Adored grandmother of Natasha, Tanya, Samuel, and Eliza, loved great grandmother to William and Chloe. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 80 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend Celebration of Ana's life this Monday 6th May 2019, commencing 2.00 pm at White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
