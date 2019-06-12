|
|
CONROY Sister Anita (Marjorie) Late of Southern Cross Mawson Court, Caves Beach, died 7 June, 2019 in her 93rd year and the 72nd year of Religious Profession. The Sisters of St. Joseph, Lochinvar, and the families of John & Hilda Conroy (dec'd), Hilda & Laurie Crump (dec'd), Sr Clare rsj, John & Betty Conroy (dec'd), Clem (dec'd) & Jenny Conroy, Sr Angela rsj, Peter Conroy (dec'd), Moira (dec'd) & Don Bailey, Aileen & Terry Murphy invite relatives, friends, colleagues and former students to join in celebrating Mass of Christian Burial and Funeral of our beloved ANITA, sister, aunt, great aunt, Sister and friend in St. Patrick's Parish Church, Lochinvar, on THURSDAY, 13 June at 10.30am. Following the Eucharistic celebration, interment will take place in the Sisters' section of the Catholic Cemetery, Lochinvar. May her gentle soul enjoy eternal rest!. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019