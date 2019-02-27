|
HOWDEN ANN MARCIA Late of Eleebana Passed away 25th February 2019 Aged 79 Years Housekeeper and dear friend of Fr. Lewis Fenton. Loved daughter of John and Gwen Howden (Both dec) of Cardiff. Sister of Denis, Dale and Tony (Dec). Loved sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and good friend. Relatives and friends of Ann are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Monday morning 4th March 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to Sandgate Cemetery. In God's Care 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019