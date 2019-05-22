Home
DE IULIIS ANNA Passed away

19th May 2019

Aged 69 years



Late of Keinbah



Dearly loved wife of Joss. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Nikki. Loving Nonna of Amelie and Charlotte. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of John and Chris, and Robert.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend ANNA's Funeral Service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street, The Junction on MONDAY 27th May 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mark Hughes Foundation.



'Forever in our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
