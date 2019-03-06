Home
Anna PALTRAM Notice
PALTRAM Anna Late of Narla Village

Nursing Home

Passed peacefully

2nd March 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, oma, great and great -great oma and loved by their families.



Sincere thankyou to all the caring staff of Narla Nursing home.



Family and friends of Anna are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held this Friday 8th March 2019, The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont, (parking via Henry st)service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
