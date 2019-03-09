Home
COLE Anne Irene Passed away unexpectedly 22.02.2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Raworth Originally from Bellbird Beloved wife of Dr CLIVE COLE (dec'd). Loving mother to MATTHEW and GEORGINA. A loved and respected sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and cousin to the GYLER and COLE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of ANNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. James Anglican Church, Tank St., Morpeth this MONDAY, 11.3.2019 at 12noon; thence for interment in the Morpeth Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
