ROBARDS ANNETTE (nee Wallace) Passed away peacefully 28th March 2019 Late of Clarence Town Aged 82 years Dearly Beloved wife of the late GRAHAM ROBARDS. Dearest mother & mother-in-law of MARGARET & PAUL BRINKLEY, PETER & BARBARA ROBARDS, KEVIN & VICKI ROBARDS, CHRISTINE & BARRY PEDERSEN. Very much loved grandmother & great grandmother of their families. Dear sister, sister-in-law & aunt of the ROBARDS, WALLACE & CHALMERS FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of ANNETTE are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Clarence Town FRIDAY (5/4/2019) at 1 o'clock. In lieu of flowers donations to Brain Tumour Research will be accepted at the Church. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
