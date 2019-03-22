Home
Seesink Anthonius Maria "TONY" Passed away peacefully after a long illness 19th March, 2019 Late of Raymond Terrace NSW Aged 71 Years Dearly loved husband of SHARON. Much loved father of BENJAMIN, DANIELLE, LUKE, STEPHEN, MARK, and OLIVIA. Loving father-in-law, grandfather and brother of his family. The relatives and friends of TONY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace NSW on MONDAY 25th March 2019 at 10:30am, then for burial at Raymond Terrace Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
