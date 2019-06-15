Home
CONAGHAN Anthony John Hugh "Tony" 4th June 2019

Late of Newcastle, formerly of Coal Point.



Dearly loved partner of Mel. Loving father of Ryan, Charlotte and Tom. Much loved son of Pam and John, and Pam. Loved brother of Belinda, Justin and Matt. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 52 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Tony's life this Monday 17th June 2019 commencing 2pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
