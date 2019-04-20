Home
Anthony John PEART

Notice Condolences

Anthony John PEART Notice
PEART (Tony) Anthony John 12/5/38 - 15/4/19

Passed away peacefully. Loved husband of the late Katherine Peart. Father of Joanne, Christopher and Andrew. Father in law of Donald, Saowaluk and Georgina. Grandfather of Esther and William. Eternal rest grant unto him

o Lord And Perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

The relatives and friends of Tony are invited to attend His Funeral Service commencing 11am Tuesday 23/4/19 at St Jospeph's Catholic Church, Kilaben Bay.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
