|
|
MURPHY ANTHONY LAWRENCE 'TONY'
Late of Kotara
Formerly 'Killara' at Whitebridge
Aged 79
Passed away peacefully at home 18 June 2019
Dearly loved Husband of Janice Murphy (deceased), Father to Paul & Peter, Father-in-Law to Patricia, Grandfather to Ben, Sarah, Jack & Harrison, brother to Gerard, cherished partner to Judy and loved by her family.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate the Life of Tony at a service to be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton, on Tuesday 25 June 2019 commencing at 9.30am, followed by interment at Lochinvar Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019