Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
ARTHUR GRAEME MIDDLEMAS

MIDDLEMAS ARTHUR GRAEME 'MIDDY'



Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

6th April 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Carolyn Middlemas. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Linda. Loving Grandad of Samantha, Shaun, and Jasmine. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of MIDDY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
