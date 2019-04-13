|
|
MIDDLEMAS ARTHUR GRAEME 'MIDDY'
Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
6th April 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Carolyn Middlemas. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Linda. Loving Grandad of Samantha, Shaun, and Jasmine. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of MIDDY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019