DAVIES Athol Bryan BEM "George" Passed away peacefully on 5th June, 2019 Aged 96 years late of New Lambton Reunited with his loving wife Vera and the late Joyce Davies. Treasured father and father in law of Sue and Geoff Patrick and Dallas and Janice Davies. Adored pop to Brett and Jocelyn, Heath and Jen, Nathan and Sandy, Bronwyn and Jason, Keryn, Alex and Emma, Nick and Kelly. Loved great poppy with the birds to Erinne, Keely, Jack, Ethan, Hannah, Holly, Jacob, Ava, Kris, Flynn, Freya and August. Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of GEORGE'S Life on 11th June 2019 to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope, commencing at 1pm. The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens, Warabrook for the care, kindness and friendship they have given to George over the past two years. Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019