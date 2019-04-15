Home
ATHOL MACOURT

ATHOL MACOURT Notice
MACOURT ATHOL

Late of Tingira Hts

Passed away

13th April 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of Susan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tara and Harold (dec'd), Laurie and Cheryl, Sonia and Allan. Loving Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of ATHOL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) tomorrow Tuesday 16th April 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
