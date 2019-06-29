Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY PICKARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY AMY PICKARD

Add a Memory
AUDREY AMY PICKARD Notice
PICKARD (nee Younger) AUDREY AMY

Late of New Lambton Heights

Passed away peacefully

24th June 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Pickard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec'd), Geoffrey and Janine, Ian and Jo. Loving grandmother to Nathan and Bonnie, Elliette, Wade, Breanna and Ryan, Harrison, Ethan, and loving great grandmother of Boston. Loved sister of Lilian and fond aunty of Sheryl.



The Family and Friends of AUDREY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in Hunter Christian Church, 20A Hillcrest Parade, Highfields on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.