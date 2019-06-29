Home
AUDREY BERYL PENMAN

AUDREY BERYL PENMAN Notice
PENMAN (nee Quick) AUDREY BERYL

Late of Teralba

Passed away peacefully

25th June 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Penman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and John, Ross and Katerina. Loving Gran of Rose (dec'd), James and Josie, Rebecca, Jessica and Adam and her great grandchildren Adam, Aleah, Lilah, and Georgie. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of AUDREY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 5th July 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Dementia Research may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
