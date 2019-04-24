Home
Audrey FOX Notice
FOX Audrey Late of Anna Bay

Formerly of Weston

19.1.1935 - 17.4.2019



Beloved wife of Thomas William Fox (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Susan Fox, Alison and Daryll Kinnane, Joanne and Troy Collingwood. Loving grandma (Ma Ma) of Brooke, Sophie, Emily, Abbey, Dylan, Liam, Paul and Laura. Great grandmother of Cooper and Evie.



Age 84 years



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Audrey's Life on Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Tomaree and Church Streets, Nelson Bay.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Port Stephens Women's Cancer Support Group.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
