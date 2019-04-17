Home
Audrey Heather QUINN

Notice Condolences

Audrey Heather QUINN Notice
QUINN (nee Perkins) Audrey Heather Aged 92 years



Late of Baptist Care

Warabrook

Formerly of Lambton



Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (dec), Susan and Tony (dec), Rae and Dennis & Lindsay (both dec). Beloved Nan of Russell, Amy, Danial, Joshua, Michael and Stacey. Adored great grandma of Jordan, Tyler and Talulah.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of AUDREY's life to be held at Saint John the Baptist Anglican Church, 18 Morehead Street, Lambton this THURSDAY 18th April 2019 commencing at 10am



'Sadly missed by all'





Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
