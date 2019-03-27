Home
Audrey Joan WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Audrey Joan WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Audrey Joan 'Ma'

Late of Windale

Passed away peacefully at home

25th March, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Wright. Much loved mother of Susan, Allan (dec'd.), and Paul. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of Neta, Norma (both dec'd.), and Harry.



The family and friends of Ma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Friday 29th March, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
