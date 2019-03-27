|
|
WRIGHT Audrey Joan 'Ma'
Late of Windale
Passed away peacefully at home
25th March, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Wright. Much loved mother of Susan, Allan (dec'd.), and Paul. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of Neta, Norma (both dec'd.), and Harry.
The family and friends of Ma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Friday 29th March, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019