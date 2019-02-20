Home
AUDREY JOYCE JONES

AUDREY JOYCE JONES Notice
JONES (nee McGinley) AUDREY JOYCE



Late of Caves Beach, formerly of Kotara

Passed away peacefully surrounded by

the love of her family

17th February 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Don Jones. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Wal King. Loving Grandma to Rebecca, Geoffrey, Brendon, Ryan and their partners Ashley, Lucy K, Jon Paul, Lucy M and Great Grandma to Alex, Mia, Harry, and Lachlan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Jones, McGinley and Campbell families in the U.K.



The family and friends of AUDREY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 21st February 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
