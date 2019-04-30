Home
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Audrey Marian HENSHAW

Audrey Marian HENSHAW Notice
HENSHAW Audrey Marian 28th April 2019

Aged 90 years

Of Fingal Bay

Formerly of

Merewether



Loved wife of Roy (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of Alistair, Roger, Beth, David, and Charles and their families. Dearly loved sister of Elaine and aunt to her family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend AUDREY's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 1st May 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
