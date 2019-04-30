|
|
HENSHAW Audrey Marian 28th April 2019
Aged 90 years
Of Fingal Bay
Formerly of
Merewether
Loved wife of Roy (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of Alistair, Roger, Beth, David, and Charles and their families. Dearly loved sister of Elaine and aunt to her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend AUDREY's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 1st May 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 30, 2019