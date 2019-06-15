|
|
SMITH BARBARA ANN Passed away peacefully 12th June 2019
Late of New Lambton Heights
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of MAX (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of SUELLEN and DOUG, MAXINE and LES, GINA and KELLY, TONIA and GLEN. Cherished grandma of KYLIE, PHILLIP, RACHAEL, LARA, and NADIA. Loving great grandma of ARIELLE and AURORA.
Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal St., New Lambton this THURSDAY 20th June 2019 funeral prayers commencing at 11am. Following this service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.
'Loved And Never Forgotten'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019