Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN SMITH

Notice Condolences

BARBARA ANN SMITH Notice
SMITH BARBARA ANN Passed away peacefully 12th June 2019

Late of New Lambton Heights

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of MAX (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of SUELLEN and DOUG, MAXINE and LES, GINA and KELLY, TONIA and GLEN. Cherished grandma of KYLIE, PHILLIP, RACHAEL, LARA, and NADIA. Loving great grandma of ARIELLE and AURORA.



Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal St., New Lambton this THURSDAY 20th June 2019 funeral prayers commencing at 11am. Following this service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.



'Loved And Never Forgotten'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.