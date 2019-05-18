Home
BARBER Barbara Ann Passed away peacefully 15.05.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of Jacaranda Grove Formerly of Burnett St., Cessnock Beloved wife of ROD (dec'd). Loving mother to MICHAEL, DAVID and MARK, devoted grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 22.05.2019 at 2:30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
