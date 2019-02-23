|
|
BLAIR Barbara Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
18th February 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (dec'd), Bill, Debbie and Gilbert. Loving grandmother of Mel and great-grandmother of Oliver.
The family and friends of Barbara are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 25th February 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019