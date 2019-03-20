Home
Barbara Joy COOK


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Joy COOK Notice
COOK (nee McDonald) Barbara Joy Late of Gateshead

Passed away

Surrounded by her loving family

13th March 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Leanne, Graeme, and Leanne. Cherished Grandma to Joshua, Jessica, Matthew and Sean, and Great Grandma to Marshall. Barbara was treasured and will be sadly missed.



Friends are respectfully advised that the service has taken place privately.



Barbara will always live on in our hearts and memories.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
