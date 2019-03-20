|
|
COOK (nee McDonald) Barbara Joy Late of Gateshead
Passed away
Surrounded by her loving family
13th March 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Leanne, Graeme, and Leanne. Cherished Grandma to Joshua, Jessica, Matthew and Sean, and Great Grandma to Marshall. Barbara was treasured and will be sadly missed.
Friends are respectfully advised that the service has taken place privately.
Barbara will always live on in our hearts and memories.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019