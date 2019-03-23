Home
PEARSON Barbara June Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

19th March 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerri and Steven, Scott and Amanda, Graham and Joanne. Cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Barbara are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 26th March 2019, service commencing at 10am.[[PONCTA000144]]



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
