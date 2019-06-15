|
ROE Barbara Elizabeth Passed away peacefully 12.06.2019 In her 91st Year Late of Jacaranda Grove Formerly of Jurd St., Cessnock Beloved wife of KEITH (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to KEN and KAREN, JUDITH and PAUL, KAREN and MARK, MICHAEL and SYLVIA. Cherished nan to 14 and great nan to 15. A loved and respected member of the HENNESSY and ROE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 19.06.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019