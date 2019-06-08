Home
BARBARA WALSH

BARBARA WALSH Notice
WALSH BARBARA Late of

Garden Suburb

Formerly of

The Junction

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of Kevin(dec'd) and Neville Fraser(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Janelle, Kim and Tim. Adored Nanna of Robert, Mark, Peter, Ashleigh, Nicholas and partners. Great Nanna of Ryan, Imogen, Harrison, Evie and Mila. Loved sister and aunt.



Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 12th June 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
