Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA YOLANDE LANG

Notice Condolences

BARBARA YOLANDE LANG Notice
LANG BARBARA YOLANDE Late of Groves House

Formerly of

Valentine

Aged 86 Years



Cherished wife of George (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Norma, John (dec'd), Cathy, Heather and Lindsy, and Fiona. Adored Grandma of fourteen and great Grandma of twenty-seven.



Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, 33A Hanbury St, Mayfield on MONDAY 24th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.