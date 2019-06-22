|
LANG BARBARA YOLANDE Late of Groves House
Formerly of
Valentine
Aged 86 Years
Cherished wife of George (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Norma, John (dec'd), Cathy, Heather and Lindsy, and Fiona. Adored Grandma of fourteen and great Grandma of twenty-seven.
Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, 33A Hanbury St, Mayfield on MONDAY 24th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019