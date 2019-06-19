Home
BARRY ALFRED CLEWS

BARRY ALFRED CLEWS Notice
CLEWS BARRY ALFRED Late of

Charlestown

Formerly of

Merewether

Passed peacefully

15th June 2019

Aged 90 years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenene and Robert, Yvette and Sam. Loving poppy of Courtney, Georgia, Dakoda, Malakai. Loved brother, uncle and friend to many.



Family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Llewellyn St, Merewether on Friday 21st June 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019
