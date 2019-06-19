|
|
CLEWS BARRY ALFRED Late of
Charlestown
Formerly of
Merewether
Passed peacefully
15th June 2019
Aged 90 years
Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenene and Robert, Yvette and Sam. Loving poppy of Courtney, Georgia, Dakoda, Malakai. Loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Llewellyn St, Merewether on Friday 21st June 2019 service commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019