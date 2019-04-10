|
PRINDABLE Barry George 8th April 2019
Aged 73 years
Late of Nerong
Dearly loved husband of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jayne and Steven, Mark and Pauline. Loving Poppy of Travis, Mickayla, Nathanial(dec'd), Charmaine, and Dylan. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BARRY's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 12/4/19 at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019