GIBSON Barry 'Baz'
'Snip'
Late of Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
30th March 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Liz. Much loved father & father-in-law of Mark and Brooke, Belinda and Colin. Cherished pop of Jake, Madelyne, Brizah, Chris, Raymond, Josh, Kane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Debbie and Greg.
Family and Friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, (parking via Henry St)
this Thursday, 4th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
