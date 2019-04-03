Home
GIBSON Barry 'Baz'

'Snip'

Late of Blacksmiths

Passed peacefully

30th March 2019

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved husband of Liz. Much loved father & father-in-law of Mark and Brooke, Belinda and Colin. Cherished pop of Jake, Madelyne, Brizah, Chris, Raymond, Josh, Kane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Debbie and Greg.



Family and Friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, (parking via Henry St)

this Thursday, 4th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
