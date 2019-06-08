Home
HUGHES Barry Late of Edgeworth

Passed away

6th June, 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of Cynthia. Loved father and father-in-law of Steven, Tony and Carolyn, Paul and Tracey. Loving Pop of Kate, Emma, Brooke, Alexa, and Bindy and great pop of Archer, and Grayson.



The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 12th June, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
