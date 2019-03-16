|
ORR Barry David "Bazza" Passed away 14.03.2019 Aged 62 Years Late of Aberdare Loving father and father-in-law to DEBBI and ROD, GARRY and KYLIE. Caring grandfather to 13 and great grandfather to 8. A loved member of the ORR FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BARRY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 20.03.2019 at 1.00pm; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019